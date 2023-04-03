Extraction 2 trailer promises all-out action

Netflix has not exactly been keeping details about Extraction 2 close to the chest, as the streaming service announced the sequel a while ago, and even started showing off footage from the film in its 2023 teaser earlier this year.

Well, now that we are around two months away from the film debuting on June 16, Netflix has released the full teaser trailer, and this sees Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake back in all-out action, despite it picking up only nine months after the first film where many assumed the character was dead after being shot an obscene amount of times and falling into the river Ganges.

This trailer is basically just an extended movie clip that sees Hemsworth's Rake fighting a bunch of prisoners, all while attempting to rescue the daughter of a Georgian gangster, who is being held in the prison. Oh, and by the sounds of things, this is essentially the film's plot.

If you like John Wick and other fast-paced action films like that, Extraction 2 will probably also be up your street.