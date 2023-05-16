Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Extraction 2 shows fights in the gym, on a train and more in trailer

Chris Hemsworth will be fighting in all kinds of different places this June.

HQ

The teaser trailer for Extraction 2 Ben shared last month mostly showed Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake fight his way through a large prison yard, but that's far from the only place we'll see him utilise his skills on June 16.

Netflix has now released Extraction 2's official trailer, and it includes Hemsworth beating up and killing baddies on a train, in a fitness centre, what seems like a penthouse (with a nifty way to use a grenade), city streets and the aforementioned prison. All with the same cool choreography and camerawork that made the original a decent action movie.

HQ
