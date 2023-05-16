Extraction 2 shows fights in the gym, on a train and more in trailer

HQ

The teaser trailer for Extraction 2 Ben shared last month mostly showed Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake fight his way through a large prison yard, but that's far from the only place we'll see him utilise his skills on June 16.

Netflix has now released Extraction 2's official trailer, and it includes Hemsworth beating up and killing baddies on a train, in a fitness centre, what seems like a penthouse (with a nifty way to use a grenade), city streets and the aforementioned prison. All with the same cool choreography and camerawork that made the original a decent action movie.