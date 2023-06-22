Extraction 2 is Netflix's biggest premiere of 2023 so far

HQ

Chris Hemsworth and his action-packed sequel to the 2020 hit Extraction is officially Netflix's biggest premiere so far this year. In the first three days alone, the movie was streamed 42.8 million times. This is equivalent to about 88 million hours, and it also beats one of the service's most popular films from last year, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. That said, there's a good chance we'll see another movie with the butt-kicking Tyler Rake, and according to Hemsworth himself, talks are already underway internally at Netflix.

