Extraction 2

Extraction 2 is Netflix's biggest premiere of 2023 so far

It's even beaten the most popular film from last year.

Chris Hemsworth and his action-packed sequel to the 2020 hit Extraction is officially Netflix's biggest premiere so far this year. In the first three days alone, the movie was streamed 42.8 million times. This is equivalent to about 88 million hours, and it also beats one of the service's most popular films from last year, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. That said, there's a good chance we'll see another movie with the butt-kicking Tyler Rake, and according to Hemsworth himself, talks are already underway internally at Netflix.

What did you think of Extraction 2, and would you like to see more movies with Tyler Rake?

Source: Collider.

Extraction 2

MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Chris Hemsworth is back in this action-packed sequel that looks to channel all the things we love about John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Bullet Train and this new era of fast-paced action films.



