External translators for Nintendo aren't being properly credited

A good deal of work goes into translation. Consider how many of our favourite games would be nearly unplayable without subtitles in our native language or even a proper dubbing in some occasions. However, certain external translators working on Nintendo titles say they've not been given proper credit.

Speaking with Game Developer, multiple sources - who wish to remain anonymous - have stated that the gaming giant failed to credit them properly on big titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and more.

One employee who has since gone freelance said they were credited most of the time, but it could vary depending on developer. "I do remember one project where the company decided not to put the in-house testers in the credits. This was one of the Professor Layton games by Level-5. Nintendo of Europe handled the localization and publishing for the Layton series at the time. The translators on that project protested strongly against this decision, but in the end the testers were not credited for this project," they said.