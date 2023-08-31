Extended trailer shows off Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden's supernatural gameplay

HQ

As part of a showcase dedicated to two of Focus Entertainment's biggest titles coming in the future, we have now been given an extended look at gameplay for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. The supernatural action-adventure, which resembles God of War in its design, will be coming to PC and current-gen consoles on November 7, 2023, and with that in mind, this new batch of gameplay emphasises exactly why you want to be excited for the upcoming project.

In the lengthy trailer we get to see dual protagonists Red mac Raith and Antea Duarte reaching New Eden and looking to use Raith's powerful arsenal and Antea's spectral skills to remove supernatural threats from the surrounding wilderness. Check out the gameplay below.

To add to this, a collector's edition of the game has been revealed, with this known as the Visuel Red Echoes edition, and it including a copy of the game, an 80-page book, and an ink writing set, all on top of some additional goodies such as a Steelbook and some in-game DLC to alter the appearance of Red.

Will you be playing Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden when it launches in November?