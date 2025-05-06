Explosions rock Port Sudan as conflict spreads to Red Sea city

HQ

The latest news on Sudan . Multiple explosions and fires struck Port Sudan early Tuesday, where thousands of displaced people and international organizations are based, marking the first major attack on the city since the start of Sudan's civil war.

A hotel close to General Abdelfattah al-Burhan's residence was also hit as military sources pointed to RSF drone strikes on fuel depots and infrastructure. For now, it remains to be seen how this escalation will affect the fragile balance of power in the region.