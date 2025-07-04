English
Explosion at Rome petrol station leaves at least 45 injured

Authorities suspect a gas leak triggered the early morning blast, which sent a fireball over the city's eastern outskirts.

The latest news on Italy. A violent explosion has rocked a petrol station in eastern Rome early Friday, injuring dozens of people. At least 45 injured, including 12 police officers and 6 firefighters, Italian authorities reported.

"I pray for the people involved in the explosion of a gas station, which occurred this morning in the Prenestino Labicano neighborhood in the heart of my Diocese. I continue to follow the developments of this tragic incident with concern," Pope Leo XIV wrote on X.

Local reports suggest a truck struck a pipeline during refueling operations, sparking a leak and subsequent blast. Images show the site almost completely destroyed, but we still don't know the full scale of the damage. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

