Explore the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio

2024 looks like it could be the best year ever for fans of Japanese role-playing games, and it's not even close to being over yet. One of the titles we're still waiting for is Atlus' upcoming Metaphor: ReFantazio, which we recently published an extremely positive preview of.

In a new video, they go through the world and especially how you move in it and what you might find if you explore a bit. As if that wasn't enough, we also get to check out a previously unseen location and meet a new character who will be joining you.

All in all, a very informative video of what is a serious candidate to be the best game of the year when it is released on October 11 for PC, Playstation and Xbox.