Explore the Notre Dame Cathedral in virtual reality this weekend

It was a globally recognised catastrophe when the Notre Dame Cathedral went up in flames in 2019. Seeing the iconic building, hundreds of years in age, reduced to rubble and ash was a heart-breaking moment. Over two years later and that building looks far better again, thanks to a massive restoration effort, but it's not ready for reopening and won't be for some time. Fortunately, HTC and Emissive has a solution for anyone who wants to check out Notre Dame this weekend.

The pair have been working together to create a virtual reality version of the iconic cathedral, one that has been constructed through the usage of high-res scans of the building's interior, and now after "months of painstaking work" that VR experience is ready to open.

In partnership with Orange, the exhibition will open to the public on January 15 (this Saturday), where VIVE Focus 3 users (and other HTC VIVE headsets users we assume) will be able to explore a digital version of the cathedral in all of its glory.

"Allowing people to experience in fantastic detail the awe-inspiring beauty and history of Notre Dame cathedral is an outstanding example of how virtual reality can ensure that history lives on," said Cher Wang, co-founder and chairwoman of HTC Corp. "Our compact, all in one VIVE Focus 3 headset enables people to absorb the atmosphere and admire the marvellous architecture and precious relics as if they were there."

We're told that HTC and Emissive will share more details about the process of building the virtual Notre Dame in the coming weeks, but until then, take a look at some images from the experience below.