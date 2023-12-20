Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sand Land

Explore Sand Land with a Uniride

Bandai Namco introduces us to one of the many vehicles offered in the game.

HQ

Vehicles is a big part of the upcoming action adventure Sand Land, based on the manga with the same name from the Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. As the namw implies, it's about a very dry world where water is more worth than gold.

Various vehicles is an important part of Sand Land as it makes it possible to travel big distances to explore new things, but also to participate in battles. Now we have gotten a new trailer från the game which gives the Uniride a proper introduction. Check it out below.

Sand Land launches next year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

HQ
Sand Land

