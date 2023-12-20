Explore Sand Land with a Uniride

HQ

Vehicles is a big part of the upcoming action adventure Sand Land, based on the manga with the same name from the Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. As the namw implies, it's about a very dry world where water is more worth than gold.

Various vehicles is an important part of Sand Land as it makes it possible to travel big distances to explore new things, but also to participate in battles. Now we have gotten a new trailer från the game which gives the Uniride a proper introduction. Check it out below.

Sand Land launches next year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.