Explore Chinese mythology in the Age of Mythology: Retold expansion Immortal Pillars

One of the things Microsoft announced during its just wrapped Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast, was a first look at the Age of Mythology: Retold expansion Immortal Pillars. This time, Chinese mythology is on the menu.

Developer World's Edge promises that we can look forward to "an all-new pantheon of gods, myth units, god powers, and a brand new compelling campaign inspired by the stories of Chinese mythology". This includes twelve gods to try to appease, including "Nüwa, goddess of creation, Chiyou, bull-headed god of war, and Nüba, restless goddess of drought".

There are also new god powers to use, with the team particularly highlighting the mighty flying rain dragon Yinglong. Unfortunately, we didn't get a release date for when Immortal Pillars arrives for PC and Xbox, but since it's available for wishlisting starting today, it shouldn't be too far away.

We also have a new trailer to offer, which you can find below as usual. Oh, and remember that the recently released Age of Mythology: Retold is included with your Game Pass subscription.