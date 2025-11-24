Explore a new open world full of magic and mystery in Of Ash and Steel

HQ

If you were looking for a new adventure to immerse yourself in for many hours, and you've already finished burning your list of RPGs to play this 2025, we have one more proposal for you. Of Ash and Steel is available today on PC through Steam and GOG.

Of Ash and Steel, in case you don't know it, is a third-person open-world RPG title developed by Fire & Frost studio and published by tinyBuild, in which we will follow the story of Tristan, a cartographer who, as fate would have it, gets involved in events that will completely change the map of the region, and specifically that of the great island of Greyshaft.

No markers on the map, no mission order: Just you, your skills and a vast world to discover organically. Of Ash and Steel recognises itself as inspired by classic RPGs and their storytelling, combat and decision-making, with modern design and gameplay.

Check it out below to find out if this could be one of your last big surprises in the genre this year.