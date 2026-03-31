Experts suggest consumers want more brightly colored cars in the future

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The era of grey, black, and white cars might finally be loosening its grip. Industry experts say a shift toward more expressive and colorful paint options is underway - driven by changing tastes, new technology, and the rise of electric vehicles.

For years, neutral tones have dominated globally. Around 80% of new cars are still sold in grayscale colours, largely because buyers play it safe to protect resale value.

"Trend data clearly shows the palette evolving rather than stagnating," Gloria Jover, automotive expert for the New Jersey-based Pantone Color Institute, says to Car and Driver.

But that trend is starting to crack. Analysts now point to a small but meaningful increase in colorful finishes, reversing a decades-long move toward more subdued palettes. Experts highlight nature-inspired tones, particularly greens, as one of the fastest-growing categories worldwide. These shades tap into ideas of sustainability and outdoor lifestyles, especially as SUV's continue to dominate sales across Europe and beyond.

Crucially, this isn't just a US trend. Global data shows similar movements across Europe and Asia, where green tones, nuanced greys, and more personalized finishes are gaining ground as car buyers look for individuality rather than safe, neutral choices.