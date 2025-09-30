Expert calls current Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim "a disaster"

HQ

Manchester United lost against Brentford 3-1 this weekend, which leaves the team in 14th place in Premier League with only 34 points. There could be many reasons, but some have pointed the finger squarely at Portugese coach Ruben Amorim.

In fact, football expert (and previously professional player for Liverpool) Jamie Carragher recently said on air (via Sky) that he thinks Amorim is an outright "disaster" for the team.

"This has been a disaster for Manchester United but also for Ruben Amorim. What he did at Sporting Lisbon was fantastic. He looked like the next big thing as a manager. But bringing a manager like that in with the system he plays I don't think ever suited a club like Manchester United with the traditions at Manchester United," he said.

Carragher also stated pretty blatantly, that he thinks the team's management should let go of Amorim, and the quicker the better.

"The quicker they make the decision on the manager the better for everybody because like I said it has been a disaster for the club and the manager. We are just waiting for the inevitable, unfortunately, because you don't want people to lose their jobs. But this has to end as quickly as possible," Carragher concluded.

The team will face off against Sunderland on Saturday.