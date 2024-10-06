Experience your favourite games like never before with the Razer Freyja

HQ

The latest trend in the gaming hardware space definitely seems to revolve around increasing immersion by introducing haptic elements whenever and wherever possible. Razer has come up with a solution that enables users to turn any chair into a haptic experience, with this known as the Freyja.

This is the world's first HD haptic gaming cushion. It uses Razer Sensa HD Haptics to deliver an array of sensations and feelings all in an effort to make whatever game you are playing feel all the more real and vibrant.

With the Freyja only being a relatively recent reveal, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the unique device.