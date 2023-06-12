Experience the peace and meditation of a monk with Kibu

It is possible that among so many events and conferences in recent days there are several, if not dozens, of games that may go unnoticed by the general public, or that do not receive the attention they deserve. It's hard to keep track of them all, but at least we'll have a slight redemption reflecting in our lonely temple in Kibu, a title announced during the Wholesome Direct and developed solo by Jonas Manke (creator of Omno), and published by Future Friends Games.

Kibu is a quiet adventure in the heart of the wilderness. As a lone monk, you must build a temple, brew tea and go into the wilderness in search of the ancient spirits of the land. Kibu is about creating your own corner in a beautiful and mysterious land and will arrive for PC in 2024.

Check out the trailer below.