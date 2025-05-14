Experience the origins of the Titans in Legendary's Monsterverse Declassifed graphic anthology

HQ

Legendary's Monsterverse never seems to miss a beat when it comes to offering up action-packed scenes and moments featuring beasts the size of skyscrapers. However, the cinematic universe isn't necessarily the best at exploring the origins of its many creatures, which is why it might interest fans that a new graphic anthology has now arrived to delve into these areas.

Known as Monsterverse Declassified, the book looks to explore the history of a collection of famed monsters, including the eight-legged horror that is Abaddon, the lumbering protector Behemoth, the ancient and mythological Tiamat, and the fan-favourite and smallest of the Titans, Titanus Doug.

The book's description explains: "Explore the great uncharted corners of the Monsterverse in this thrilling graphic anthology that delves into the previously classified myths and origins of the towering monsters we know as Titans! ...All this and much more revealed thanks to newly unsealed documents straight from the secured vaults of Monarch, the mysterious agency of discoverers and defenders in a time of monsters. Let myth be your compass in this journey through the Monsterverse..."

The book is actually now available to purchase in a paperback form from a variety of retailers. On Amazon, for example, you can snag a copy for $20.

