Experience pre-built power with HP's OMEN 35L

While it's often very clear that building your own PC will lead to a more cost-effective setup and probably also a more powerful setup, it's also an experience that a lot of consumers don't want the hassle of having to do for themselves. Hence why the pre-built market is still as big as it is, and that's the theme of the latest episode of Quick Look.

We've turned our attention to the HP OMEN 35L desktop, which offers modern CPU and GPU pairing options inside a well-ventilated and cooled case with plenty of room and styling potential thanks to ARGB fans and such.

To see if the OMEN 35L is the right PC for you, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts.