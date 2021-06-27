Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Doom Eternal

Experience Doom Eternal's upcoming ray-traced upgrade in style with limited Nvidia Slayer Bundle

There will be 300 bundles available and each will come with a copy of Eternal, an RTX 3080 Ti, and some other Doom goodies.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Next week, Bethesda Softworks and id Software will be bringing an update to the PC version of Doom Eternal, adding ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS support to the game, so that players can experience the brutal shooter better than ever before.

To mark the occasion, Nvidia has partnered with Bethesda and id to offer 300 very, very lucky fans an opportunity to get their hands-on a special, limited edition of Doom Eternal that will include a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card. Check out the full contents of the bundle below:


  • The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card

  • Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition game code

  • An exclusive Titanium Slayer mini-figure

  • An Nvidia-themed Doom Eternal T-shirt

  • An oversized Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods mouse pad

  • $100 in Bethesda store credit

The bundle will be available to US and EU fans and will be available until July 6.

In other Doom Eternal news, Xbox Series and PS5 players will also be getting a native version of the game next week, a version that will also offer ray-tracing on its quality-centric modes.

Doom Eternal

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy