Experience Doom Eternal's upcoming ray-traced upgrade in style with limited Nvidia Slayer Bundle

Next week, Bethesda Softworks and id Software will be bringing an update to the PC version of Doom Eternal, adding ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS support to the game, so that players can experience the brutal shooter better than ever before.

To mark the occasion, Nvidia has partnered with Bethesda and id to offer 300 very, very lucky fans an opportunity to get their hands-on a special, limited edition of Doom Eternal that will include a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card. Check out the full contents of the bundle below:



The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card



Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition game code



An exclusive Titanium Slayer mini-figure



An Nvidia-themed Doom Eternal T-shirt



An oversized Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods mouse pad



$100 in Bethesda store credit



The bundle will be available to US and EU fans and will be available until July 6.

In other Doom Eternal news, Xbox Series and PS5 players will also be getting a native version of the game next week, a version that will also offer ray-tracing on its quality-centric modes.