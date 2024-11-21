Experience a fantasy take on the real world in Mythwalker

Just because the nights are still drawing in and the temperatures are continuing to drop doesn't mean you shouldn't head outside to experience the wider world. If you need a bit of motivation to face the bitter weather, NantGames might just have the solution for you as the developer has now launched its geolocation fantasy RPG Mythwalker.

What exactly is a geolocation fantasy RPG, you ask? Mythwalker is a title that lets players experience "an overworld traversal system, using real locations to tell the stories of Earth's myths and legends." Essentially, it takes real-world Earth locations and merges them with fantasy alternatives from the land of Mytherra all to battle enemies and to team up with allies, all while delving into a deep progression system and utilising global multiplayer systems to connect with players from all around.

Mythwalker launches with three playable classes, with these being the tough and hardy Warrior, the ranged and high-powered Spellslinger, and supportive Priest, and while each character you create can only fit into one of these classes, you can create multiple characters to test each class out.

Also, as Mythwalker has a grand scale, we're also told that a Portal system is in place that enables players to easily travel to distant locations from anywhere, with this matching up with the Navigator system that means you can explore the fantasy/real world without needing to actually move.

With Mythwalker now available on iOS and Android, you can see its launch trailer below.