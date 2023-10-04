Expendables 4 makes a massive loss

HQ

One hundred million dollars is how much the fourth film in the Expendables series cost to produce, and there are many indications that it could also be the last one unless a miracle happens. Expendables 4 is making a huge loss in cinemas around the world, because in the two weeks since the film's release, Stallone and his crew have only managed to make just over $20 million worldwide.

In other words, not even half of what the film cost, and that's not even including the cost of all the marketing. Not even in China has Expendables 4 done well, a market that saved the third film but now seems to have turned its back on the franchise. In short, it seems that no one has been hungry for more old man action, even though Expendables 4 included some new blood in Megan Fox and 50 Cent and turned up the violence.

Have you seen Expendables 4 and what did you think of it?