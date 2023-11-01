Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Expendables 4 is a huge financial failure

The film is set to face losses of over $100 million.

The success of the much-hyped fourth film in the Expendables series failed to materialise, and after the watered-down, more family-friendly third film, this was supposed to be a violent, large-scale comeback. But no, instead Expendables 4 has become one of the biggest financial fiascos of the year and looks set to cost the studio just over $100 million. Director Les Weldon has talked about a potential fifth film, but the likelihood of that happening after this massive failure doesn't seem very high.

What's next for the Expendables remains to be seen, the future is clearly uncertain and maybe it would just be best to let the series rest now. Or what do you say?

Have you seen Expendables 4, and what are your thoughts on the film? Is it as bad as everyone says?

