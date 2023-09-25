Expend4bles debuts to tragic opening weekend

HQ

It looks like the Expend4bles might take home the title of the worst opening weekend of 2023, as ever since the film debuted on Friday, the film has managed to rake in a measly $8.3 million so far, as per Box Office Mojo.

The film has debuted to a very rough reception, with it currently sitting at a Critic Score of just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes (despite a 70% Audience Score), and this has seemingly translated into ticket sales, because even with the star power of Jason Statham, Slyvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox, and more, the film has a long road ahead of it if intends to break even.

There have been reports stemming from Lundgren himself that the film featured a production budget of around $100 million, which with marketing attached on top of that, likely means that Expend4bles needs to pull in around $190 million during the rest of its theatrical window and in future releases to be considered a success.

While there has been no word from production companies Lionsgate or Millennium Films, unless there is a serious turn in direction, this will likely be the final nail in the Expendables coffin.