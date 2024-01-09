Expeditions: A MudRunner Game Preview - An Offroader's Paradise

HQ

In many ways, the MudRunner series (which includes the likes of SnowRunner and the game in question in this preview, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game) is one of the most unique car games on the market. Because while the premise is about getting behind the wheel of often large and powerful automobiles, the games in practice are quite similar to climbing titles. You have to take your time, think methodically, study the environment, and traverse it in the least stressful and dangerous ways possible in order to complete the task at hand.

This may sound easy when you're in an all-wheel-drive diesel-powered monster, but due to the demanding physics engine at the heart of this game and the highly detailed environments and levels, it's never as easy as going from point A to point B. I would know this as I've had the chance to go hands-on with Expeditions: A MudRunner Game recently, where I've been able to explore a significant portion of the Little Colorado map, and even get a taste of the more complex Arizona and Carpathians maps.

If you've ever played SnowRunner or MudRunner, you will feel instantly at home in this game. Sure, the idea is a little different, but the core premise of carving out paths through challenging terrain and using a variety of gadgets to help overcome otherwise impossible cliffs and crevices is all still here. This is effectively an environmental puzzle game, where you have to adapt your vehicle and use the tech at your disposal to ford rivers, descend and ascend mountains, and even escape swamps and muddy pits.

As for how Expeditions allows you to do so, this comes in the form of being able to adjust the wheel-drive of your vehicle, altering the pressure of your tires, switching gears, activating water depth sensors or placing an anchor and using winches to ensure you don't venture into dangerously deep water or so you can safely abseil down a cliff face. You can even use drones or binoculars to scout ahead and to plan a route of least resistance. It may not seem all too challenging, but the physics engine that Saber has put into effect here means that every rock will affect your vehicle, every puddle will slow you down, and if you don't treat the world carefully and methodically, you will damage your vehicle or perhaps even write it off entirely. With damage costing money to repair and fuel, gadgets, and other resources also coming at a financial cost, Expeditions is all about successfully completing your goal, as quickly as possible, in the most efficient manner.

So, what tasks are expected of the player in Expeditions, you ask? These can range from all manner of different haulage activities. Sometimes it's about transporting gear from one place to the other, alternatively it could be scouting out a location, or even much more significant tasks like towing a broken down truck back to an outpost. Whatever the task at hand, you'll need to equip your vehicles in the right manner, and often even upgrade them so they are able to overcome increasingly demanding contracts. Eventually, you will also be able to purchase and unlock new vehicles altogether, cars of a variety of kinds, be it massive flatbed trucks, or even jeeps or nippy hatchbacks. Each vehicle fits into an overarching category, and as you might have guessed, a hatchback serves as a scout.

The reason why you may choose to take a scout type into the wilds is because Expeditions supports a free roam mode, where you can freely explore as you see fit, unlocking new store locations around each map, and even discovering some secrets along the way, a task that can be made easier by using a metal detector, for example. In this mode, the world is truly your oyster. When you take all of this into consideration, and combine it with simulation elements such as hiring the right experts to unlock new skills to use in the wilds and to help improve your camp, all in an effort to open new exploration opportunities, Expeditions has quite a lot of depth to it.

But all these extra doodads and thingymajigs are just added bonuses. The meat on the bones of this game revolves around the physics engine and the environmental design and these really challenge the player when exploring the world. During my preview time, I've often felt as though this game is some kind of tech demo, just to show how complex movement can be in video games when everything is turned up to 11. It can feel overdone, it can feel frustrating when your tires get stuck on a small branch, but anyone who has taken a car off the beaten path in reality will know how authentic these kinds of situations can be, and for that you have to commend what Saber has created with Expeditions.

Will Expeditions: A MudRunner Game provide endless hours of entertainment to all players? Probably not. You have to want this kind of experience to appreciate what this game is, but if this kind of gameplay is your jam, judging by what I've played so far and the support that MudRunner and SnowRunner has received over the years, Expeditions is looking to be a fantastic addition to the vehicular exploration video game space.