Expeditions: A MudRunner Game brings snow, sludge, and secrets in season 3

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have just launched their third seasonal expansion for the off-road sim Expeditions: A MudRunner Game — titled Season 3: Icy Shores. This time, players are headed deep into the Carpathians, specifically the Transylvanian Alps, where spring thaw has turned the rugged terrain into a muddy, frozen mess. The new map is packed with slick slopes, riverbeds, cave systems, and ancient ruins — a dream for players who thrive on precise navigation and slow, methodical progress.

If you own the Year Pass, you'll also get access to three new vehicles: the TUZ 302 Capricorn (a nimble scouting car), the Haukka NS‑420 (an experimental off-road beast), and the KRS 63 Pathfinder (a heavy-duty truck for serious hauling). On top of that, all players get two free support drones — one for anchoring and one for reconnaissance — offering extra assistance during expeditions.

Base management also sees improvements with two new specialists: a mechanic who reduces energy consumption and a manager who boosts your expedition budget.

Gameplay mechanics have received a nice polish, too: friction physics are now more realistic, the radar system requires power to function, and co-op elements like UI and shared progression have been improved. Plus, a long-requested feature is finally here — custom vehicle paint jobs. Now you can hit the mud in style.

The expansion is available now on all platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam/Epic). Whether you're trekking through sludge or spelunking in ancient caves, this update is ready to push your rig — and your patience — to the limit.