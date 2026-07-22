Expedition discovers 31 new deep-sea species off the coast of Brazil

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It wasn't long ago that researchers discovered a new species of monkey in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which shows just how much remains to be discovered on our planet. But beneath the ocean's surface there is even more that remains unexplored, and The Weather Channel reports that an expedition from the Schmidt Ocean Institute has discovered 31 new deep-sea species off the coast of Brazil in just two weeks.

Most of these creatures are extremely unusual, including a virtually invisible jellyfish, a lightning-fast snake-like siphonophore, and two single-celled but larger organisms. A humbling reminder of just how little we still know.