Expedition 33 is making gaming history by snagging all the top five Game of the Year awards

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The five largest and most prestigious Game of the Year awards are generally considered to be the Golden Joystick Awards' Ultimate Game of the Year, The Game Awards, the DICE Awards, the Game Developers Choice Awards, and the BAFTA Games Awards (we assume Gamereactor's award ranks sixth).

Only once before has a game won them all, which was Baldur's Gate III, but then again, it was an exceptionally good role-playing game. But... you've of course already figured out from our headline what we're going to tell you next, because now this unlikely feat has happened again.

Yesterday, the BAFTA Games Awards were held - and the winner happened to be the same game that previously won the Golden Joystick Awards' Ultimate Game of the Year, The Game Awards, the DICE Awards, and the Game Developers Choice Awards for Best Game of 2025. We're, of course, talking about the extraordinarily well-made, innovative, stunningly beautiful, thought-provoking, and highly entertaining Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - which also won our (and basically everyone else's) Game of the Year award.

This means two games have made history with this achievement, both of which come from smaller developers and publishers. This year, a certain Rockstar title is likely in a very strong position to sweep most of the awards, but the competition is fierce, and it remains to be seen whether Grand Theft Auto VI will ultimately live up to expectations.