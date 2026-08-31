Expected time for Carlos Alcaraz's debut at the US Open against Roman Safiullin this afternoon

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Carlos Alcaraz is making his return to men's singles tennis today, Monday August 31, more than four months after his wrist injury that forced him to miss the tournaments in Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, Queen's, Wimbledon, Montreal and Cincinnati. His official return was in mixed doubles alongside Serena Williams, winning the first match but losing the second, but now the serious stuff begins with Round 1 of the US Open, in which he is the second seed after Alexander Zverev (who will debut tomorrow Tuesday in the night time).

His first match will be this morning in New York; which means not before 18:40 CEST, 17:40 BST on Monday, against the Russian player Roman Safiullin.

It will be at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, after the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Camila Osorio, that starts at 11:30 AM local time (17:30 CEST, 16:30 BST).

Roman Safiullin, Alcaraz's first rival at the US Open

Roman Safiullin is the current World No. 99, and was World No. 36 in 2024, after reaching Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2023; he recently reached Wimbledon round of 16 in 2026; although at the US Open he has only achieved three victories in his career, always being eliminated in the following match.

Alcaraz and Safiullin have faced only two times, and the Russian beat Alcaraz at the Paris Masters indoor event in 2023, although Alcaraz later beat him at the round of 16 Paris Olympics 2024.

Late on Sunday, Novak Djokovic, fourth in the world after Alcaraz, suffered a shocking defeat to Mariano Navone, suffering physically in the heat and humid conditions. Will Alcaraz's long period of inactivity be felt today?