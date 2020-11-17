Expect Xbox Series S/X shortages until April

You're watching Advertisements

A lot of gamers didn't get their Xbox Series S or X last week (and many probably won't get PlayStation 5 this week either). The reason is the demand greatly outnumbers the supply, and according to Microsoft, this could last until April.

During the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference recently, the Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart revealed:

"I think we'll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft's Q3, calendar Q1.

And then when we get to Q4, all of our supply chain continuing to go full speed heading into kind of the pre-summer months. And that's where I start to — I expect to see a little bit of the demand — the supply profile, meeting the demand profile.

You'll be outside of a holiday window. We'll have supply cranking over the next, what, 4, 5, 6 months. And that's when I expect to see really that demand profile start to be met, which will be really, really great."

The Xbox boss himself, Phil Spencer participated in a GlitchCon stream on Twitch during the weekend, and also touched upon the demand-topic. He said:

"We need more consoles. The number one request I get over and over is, 'it's so hard to get the consoles right now', and you know I really apologise for that. I mean, we've been building them for almost two months now and trying to get as many into the stores as we can, but the demand is just so high."

Have you gotten your Xbox Series S or X yet?

Thanks, Seeking Alpha.