Expect Xbox peripherals for Microsoft Flight Simulator

On July 27, it is finally time for the Xbox Series S/X gamers to enjoy Microsoft Flight Simulator and fly around the world in 4K glory "with the most accessible entry to date". In the official FAQ for this version of the game, we get to know that "Microsoft Flight Simulator fully supports Xbox gamepad, keyboard and mouse, Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas One, Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder, and HORI HOTAS Flight Stick for Xbox One".

This is great of course, but there is also another promising detail we'll surely hear more about fairly soon. The FAQ also explains that "New, Xbox-compatible peripherals will be announced soon, but we cannot share any further details at this time". Something to look forward to, for fans that want to add a little bit extra realism to their flying.

Below are eleven E3 screenshots from the Xbox Series X version of Microsoft Flight Simulator.