Expect way faster downloads when playing games on Xbox

If you are playing a game on Xbox, but wants to download and install another title in the background, it will be a pretty slow process to do so. Fortunately, help is coming.

Members of the Xbox Insider program have now gotten an update that really speeds up installing other titles while playing something else. One person who is in the program is the user Idle Sloth, and now says on X that he used to have "40-80mbs", which has now been improved to "380mbs while games are running" (with "480mbs" being his regular speed).

We don't know when this feature will be released publicly, but it usually takes roughly two months if there are no unexpected issues showing up.