Expect Wario and Waluigi to show up in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

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Many were surprised when it was confirmed that Fox McCloud will appear in the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, even though he doesn't actually belong to the same universe. Many have interpreted this as a renewed interest in the character and the Star Fox game series, while others believe it could hint at a future Mario movie with a Smash Bros. theme.

Two characters who do belong to the Mushroom Kingdom but haven't been confirmed for the movie are Wario and Waluigi. When Mario and Luigi's voice actors - Chris Pratt and Charlie Day - recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show The Tonight Show, the host took the opportunity to ask them about this. During a segment where they were supposed to answer yes or no to statements about the movie using a red shell (no) and a question mark block (yes), he said: "Wario and Waluigi make an appearance."

This caused both Pratt and Day to look at each other and press both buttons at the same time. Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean anything, but it would have been easy to confirm that they don't appear (if that's the case), so fans wouldn't have had to get their hopes up for the movie. Instead, they opted for this solution, so we can safely assume that at least one of these troublemakers will appear in the movie, which premieres this Wednesday.