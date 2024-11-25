Expect Total War: Warhammer III DLC news tomorrow

HQ

We already know a lot about Total War: Warhammer III's next DLC. We know the legendary lords being introduced, the factions being worked on, extra units, additional campaign mechanics, and more, but we still don't have a trailer or even a name for the upcoming expansion.

That is all about to change, however. Yesterday, the Total War Twitter/X account put up a short video showing a DLC announce trailer being encoded. In the video, we see the estimated time remaining is two days, which leads to an announcement likely being made some time tomorrow.

This DLC should show one of the meatiest combat encounters we've seen in Total War: Warhammer III so far. With the Greenskins, Ogres, and Khorne all getting upgrades in this new DLC, it'll be interesting to see how each faction goes about their own unique way of rampaging across the map.