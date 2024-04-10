Expect to see more of Godzilla and Kong on the big screen

HQ

While I'm not a huge fan of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, or even the unevenness of the Monsterverse as of late, the box office numbers don't lie, people really love seeing Godzilla and Kong on the big screen.

Legendary and Warner Bros. seem to notice this too, as despite a mixed critical reception, the $360 million that the film has raked in so far has meant that they are "feeling good" about the future of the Monsterverse.

This was affirmed by the chairman of worldwide production at Legendary, Mary Parent, who told The Hollywood Reporter that "We are in a good position to continue the journey, but let's see how Godzilla x Kong unfolds. These are early days, but we are certainly feeling good."

As the Monsterverse has a lot of moving parts at the moment, the next film might not be another dual-effort between Godzilla and Kong, but at the same time director Adam Wingard has confirmed in the past that he has ideas about a third film using the two characters, so perhaps we can look forward to another titan teamup.