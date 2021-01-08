Expect to see more Final Fantasy games on Xbox Games Pass

You're watching Advertisements

With the likes of Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2 due to hit Xbox Games Pass, fans already had plenty of exciting titles to sink their teeth into within 2021. It has just been confirmed by an Xbox spokesperson, however, that fans will have even more to look forward to as more Final Fantasy titles are due to hit the service.

Speaking to TrueAchievements, the spokesperson said: "As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to gamers with Xbox Game Pass. We have done so throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to announcing specific launch dates for more Final Fantasy titles in the future."

As of present, the titles within the franchise included on Games Pass are Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy XV. There are, of course, some noticeable omissions that would make the service even more of a must-have for fans.Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age and Final Fantasy X HD Remaster are too great entries on the Xbox One that have yet to make the leap to Games Pass.