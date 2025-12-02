Expect to see more 007 First Light tomorrow

HQ

IO Interactive has already shown off a fair amount of gameplay for the anticipated and upcoming 007 First Light. The James Bond action-adventure, which we got to see at Gamescom, had a dedicated State of Play Direct in the autumn, before being a key featured project at the latest Xbox showcases too, including where it confirmed Gemma Chan's role and revealed 007's Aston Martin. Now we know when we'll next see the game.

Ahead of the launch in March, IOI has confirmed that a dev stream will be taking place tomorrow, December 3, wherein a new look at the game will be offered up. This will be the first in a slate of similar streams where key members of the development team will be on hand to talk through portions of the action.

To this end, for the upcoming first episode, we should expect to see: "Tune in as we pull back the curtain on all things gameplay with Andreas Krogh, Gameplay Director, and Thomas Pulluelo, Senior Level Designer during our Beyond the Light dev stream!"

https://x.com/007gameioi/status/1995555353887674429

The exact time for the show is set to be 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET and you can see it live on Twitch.