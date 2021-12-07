Cookies

CrossfireX

Expect to see CrossfireX at The Game Awards

The game is being developed by Remedy Entertainment and Smilegate.

HQ

Microsoft usually have a really big The Game Awards presence and in 2019 they announced both Xbox Series X and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, while revealing Perfect Dark last year. This time, we'll surely get to see something as well, and one thing we can expect is CrossfireX.

The official Twitter account of the game has suddenly started posting more content and it is all very cryptic. Yesterday, they just wrote "Progress: 63% #CrossfireX" and included the image below. While we do not know what any of these means, the increased activity the same week as The Game Awards is probably no coincidence.

The multiplayer potion of CrossfireX is being developed by Smilegate, while the Finnish powerhouse Remedy is doing the singleplayer. The game was supposed to be released this year, but unless it's stealth launched the same week as Halo Infinite (which does not sound very plausible), we're probably going to have to wait until sometime next year for this one

CrossfireX

