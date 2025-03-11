Expect to see Capcom games at the Esports World Cup for years to come

HQ

If you needed confirmation that the Esports World Cup won't just be back this summer, but also for the next few years too, we have just been handed exactly that. The Esports World Cup Foundation has signed a partnership deal with Capcom that will see the Japanese video game titan's games and professional circuits included and featured at the Saudi Arabian festival for at least the next three years.

The deal will see the Street Fighter pro divisions, Capcom Pro Tour and Street Fighter League, both being embedded into the Esports World Cup, and even going as far as to include in-game player interfaces to enhance the EWC coverage of the circuit.

Speaking about this deal, Street Fighter 6 producer, Shuhei Matsumoto, stated: "Through the Capcom Pro Tour and Capcom Cup, Street Fighter has been a cornerstone of the esports scene for the past ten years, celebrated for its fast-paced action, dramatic comebacks, and clutch moments that make it one of the most thrilling games to play and watch. Our partnership with the Esports World Cup fosters an even deeper engagement between our players, fans and audiences worldwide. And this is just the beginning—together with EWC, we will continue to grow and innovate, and inspire the next generation of players."

There is no mention as to whether any other Capcom games will be added to the EWC's portfolio in the future.