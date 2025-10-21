Expect to need "25 to 30" hours to beat Verho - Curse of Faces

In a few weeks, PC gamers will be able to hop into a retro-inspired low-poly RPG called Verho - Curse of Faces. Set to launch on November 10, we recently had the opportunity to speak with the developer, Kasur Games, specifically proclaimed Unity master Sebastian Solczak, all to learn more about the project.

To begin with, we inquired about why the team wanted to make a project like this, with such an emphasis on retro flair. Solczak explained: "Honestly, I came up with the old games. I started playing one by one and I felt like I would like more of these games. There wasn't, so I started to make one."

He then told us about the various classes and spells and how they lead to different playstyles.

"We have a lot of different playstyles. We don't have like a classic classes like Diablo. It's more like in the Souls series when you pick your starting gear and from there you can be a knight, you can be a thief, you can fight with sword, bow, scythe, axe. You have also over 50 different spells. Some of them are like a fireball, some of them are like meteor showers and some of them are pretty funny."

This was before teasing The Legend of Zelda-like puzzles and encounters to overcome, with Solczak noting: "Yeah, there is a lot of puzzles and secrets from the Hidden Walls to things like a puzzle that might remind people of the Zelda games, which are also a franchise I really like, so I got really inspired by them when it comes to the puzzles."

Lastly, we inquired about the length of the game and how long fans should expect to spend in Verho - Curse of Faces. Solczak gave us a good approximation by explaining, "I would say more like 25 to 30, depending on your completion needs. At least that's from our current testing."

You can see the full interview with Solczak below to learn more about Verho - Curse of Faces ahead of its imminent launch.