Expect to hear more Death Stranding 2 details in March

At the time of writing, we're eagerly awaiting a PlayStation State of Play this evening, but we might want to temper our expectations for a showing of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at this show, as it seems Kojima will be holding a special panel for the game next month.

According to the official announcement via Kojima Productions, an exclusive pop-up shop will be making its way to SXSW in Austin, Texas, and a panel will be held on the 9th of March. We're not sure what the special panel includes, but we imagine we'll find out a lot more about the game.

That doesn't mean a trailer can't arrive tonight, and perhaps the panel will be in place to further discuss what we may or may not see at a State of Play. Considering that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of Sony's biggest releases this year, we imagine Sony would want to show it in some form later, but perhaps some big reveals will be saved for this special panel.