Expect to hear more about Forza Motorsport's multiplayer tomorrow

Microsoft and Turn 10 haven't exactly been cautious with telling us about the upcoming Forza Motorsport, despite not letting anyone actually play, test, and then report on their experience with the game. While that will seemingly not be changing anytime soon as we edge ever closer to its launch in October, the developer will be hosting another Forza Monthly stream tomorrow, to discuss in detail the multiplayer features that will be present in the title.

Set to take place on August 11 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, if you're interested to see how multiplayer racing will shape up, you can join the livestream right here.