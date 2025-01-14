Expect to hear more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's next Zombies map tomorrow

HQ

There are several seemingly meaningless and bang-average days that different fandoms around the world celebrate. November 7 (N7 Day) is a big one for Mass Effect fans, May 4 (May the Fourth) is huge for Star Wars, and January 15 (115 Day) is always promising for Call of Duty Zombies fans.

The significance of 115 comes from the reference to Element 115, the fictional and mythical substance that was supposedly used to reanimate dead cells and cause the zombie outbreak in the world of Call of Duty. With 115 Day planned for tomorrow (Wednesday, January 15), Treyarch has taken to X to tease fans with what they have in store.

While we shouldn't expect some grand showcase like a Pokémon Presents, for example, as the celebration will be more community-geared, Treyarch does note that it will provide details on its next Zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, suggesting that the map could be arriving some time in Season 2, which will be kicking off in late January.

Specifically, Treyarch states: "#115Day arrives this Wednesday, and we've got plenty to share with the Zombies community... including details on our next map (yes, this soon)!"

The Citadelle des Morts Easter egg confirms that this will take us to some nearby dig site, meaning likely in France or Western Europe at the furthest, with many hoping that this will be some form of return to the beloved Origins map. As for whether this will be the case, we'll just have to keep an eye out for Treyarch's announcement tomorrow.