Expect to hear about the next Resident Evil Showcase "soon"

HQ

Capcom is soon looking to launch the Resident Evil Village DLC, Shadows of Rose, with that very post-launch addition coming on October 28 alongside the Gold Edition of the main game. The DLC is framed around Rose, the daughter of Village's protagonist Ethan Winters, who was shown as a young lady at the end of the main game, and tells the story of her looking to suppress and control the dangerous power that she was born with.

With this release coming up very soon, Capcom has shared a short new collection of gameplay clips of the DLC on Twitter, whilst also announcing that there will be further information relating to the next Resident Evil Showcase coming "soon".

With the Gold Edition of Village, the Shadows of Rose DLC on its way, as well as Resident Evil: ReVerse coming in late October, and then of course Resident Evil 4 Remake coming in early 2023, expect this showcase to be taking place rather imminently.