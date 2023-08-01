Expect to hear about Baldur's Gate III on Xbox "by the end of the year"

HQ

The 1.0 launch for Baldur's Gate III has been all over the shop. The PC version debuts on Thursday, August 3, and then the PS5 edition comes in early September. As for the Xbox Series version, Larian has affirmed that it is on the way, but due to the difficulties of getting split-screen working on the platform, it is taking longer than expected. As for how long fans will have to wait until the game debuts on Xbox Series X/S, a new tweet (or I guess post these days) on Twitt...X has implied that a 2024 launch might be on the cards.

Larian's director of publishing, Michael Douse, has taken to X to state:

"We've said many times in the past that the issue is getting split-screen working on the Series S, which is taking more time, but is in progress. This is a huge technical hurdle, but we are unable to release the game on the ecosystem without this feature.

"Far from being exclusive, we have no exclusivity deal that prevents us from launching on Xbox. The issue is a technical hurdle. We cannot remove the split-screen feature because we are obliged to launch with feature parity, and so continue to try and make it work.

"We have quite a few engineers working very hard to do what no other RPG of this scale has achieved: seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on Series S. We hope to have an update by the end of the year."

It's the final part that is really interesting, as by saying that "We hope to have an update by the end of the year," it suggests that the Xbox versions won't be ready before 2024.

