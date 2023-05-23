Expect three or four things to be "pretty big" during Summer Game Fest

HQ

While we're not getting an E3 this year, we're actually only 16 days away from the second best thing; Summer Game Fest. This is an event created and hosted by Geoff Keighly (who also creates and hosts The Game Awards), and this year seems to be pretty packed as over 40 companies are confirmed to participate.

This doesn't automatically mean we're going to get 40 really big announcements - but Keighley says there is a couple of those as well, which usually is all it takes to make gamers really happy. In an interview over at Epic Games Store, he explains:

"As I always say with these shows, one or two games kind of makes the entire difference. As the producer, it's challenging because sometimes you have those games, sometimes you don't, sometimes you think you have them and they drop out or change.

So how many of these major announcements, that can make or break the show, should we expect then? Keighley says he currently has three or four things that he thinks will be "pretty big for this audience".

It should be pointed out that all of these doesn't need to be new games, as it could also be new hardware, movies and so on - but it is a game show so we can expect them to be at least clearly video game oriented.

Summer Game Fest kicks of on June 8. We will of course cover everything that happens as usual.