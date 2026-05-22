Expect the third Grand Theft Auto VI trailer soon, as Take-Two CEO doubles down on marketing beginning this summer

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Another Take-Two earnings call down, and once more Grand Theft Auto VI has retained its release date of the 19th of November, 2026. Rockstar might be 18 months behind schedule, but the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI is still as high as ever, with fans frothing at the mouth for a new trailer soon.

We just passed the game's last release date, which seemed like a good time to remind us it exists, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed in the company's most recent earnings call that Grand Theft Auto VI marketing still doesn't begin until summer.

"Summer technically begins at the end of June, meaning that marketing isn't starting imminently," Zelnick said. While the weather may be getting sunnier and the days getting longer, Zelnick continues that it's not yet "summertime," but when it is, "Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA VI."

There's not a lot of definitive confirmation there, as it seems it's more up to Rockstar than it is Take-Two for making the decision on marketing. However, Zelnick seems more confident than ever in the game's release date, and Take-Two is predicting an $8 billion revenue year in the next financial year, due to the success of Grand Theft Auto VI. A lot of confidence from Take-Two, in short, so it seems it may be time to start huffing hopium again.