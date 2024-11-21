Expect the first Superman trailer around mid-December

HQ

Even though it is months away from release, the hype is already becoming palpable for James Gunn's Superman. The new DCU kicks off with Creature Commandos next month, but the live-action debut comes with Superman next July.

We've heard great things about the trailer from Superman from star Frank Grillo recently, and it seems we could get a look at that trailer for ourselves soon enough. Collider reports that the trailer is expected to release in mid-December, and it'll be scheduled to appear alongside Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King.

Collider does also note that nothing is set in stone, so perhaps we won't get an early Christmas present in the Superman trailer. We'll just have to wait and see.

When do you think the Superman trailer will drop?