Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Expect the biggest battle in Mario's history once Super Mario 3D World re-releases on Nintendo Switch next month

Bowser Jr. has to work with Mario in order to calm down his own father.

We just learned, that Nintendo will release Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on the Nintendo Switch on February 12. In the latest trailer that aired today, the publisher showed us some of the new areas and a few surprises that we can look forward to in this extended re-release of the Wii U game from 2013. For example, we learn that Bowser Junior uses his magical paintbrush to aid Mario on his journey to battle a mighty Kaiju version of Bowser. It is safe to say that we can expect a duel of giants that looks like something the Mushroom Kingdom has never seen before.

