Expect the biggest battle in Mario's history once Super Mario 3D World re-releases on Nintendo Switch next month

We just learned, that Nintendo will release Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on the Nintendo Switch on February 12. In the latest trailer that aired today, the publisher showed us some of the new areas and a few surprises that we can look forward to in this extended re-release of the Wii U game from 2013. For example, we learn that Bowser Junior uses his magical paintbrush to aid Mario on his journey to battle a mighty Kaiju version of Bowser. It is safe to say that we can expect a duel of giants that looks like something the Mushroom Kingdom has never seen before.