Expect Test Drive Unlimited 3 to be revealed tomorrow

Earlier this year, developer Kylotonn (of WRC fame) and publisher Nacon announced that the classic Test Drive series was making a comeback, after almost a decade since the release of Test Drive Unlimited 2. And now the time seems to have come to reveal what the next entry in the series looks like.

The official Test Drive Twitter account writes:

"We're back! #NaconConnect 7th July"

Nacon Connect starts at 6pm BST tomorrow, and we will, of course, follow it closely and report everything you need to know. We can also expect other games to be shown, and it has already been announced that Greedfall developer Spiders will reveal its next title at Nacon as well.