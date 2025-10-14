Expect Supergirl to be a lot like Guardians of the Galaxy

HQ

Now that Peacemaker Season 2 is wrapped up, DCU fans are looking forward to next year to get more of the new cinematic universe. Lanterns will come first, then Supergirl will be our next box office adventure. While Supergirl and Superman might share similar powers and outfits, James Gunn wants us to know they are different movies.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gunn confirmed that Supergirl will be more like the comic book movies that made the director stand out in the first place. "Supergirl especially is a space adventure. It's like Guardians," he said.

"There's just a longer, sort of a bigger world we're building with all these different pieces and they do all come together and intersect sometimes in a story fashion and sometimes just in a, you know, 'here's another piece of the world' fashion," Gunn explained, adding that Lanterns too, will be its own thing even if Guy Gardener makes an appearance.

Even if a lot of these projects are their own thing, there are consistent themes and ideas that'll affect other projects. The end of Peacemaker Season 2, for example, appears especially important in terms of creating a prison for metahumans and anyone the government deems too dangerous.